Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates and Qatar ranked as the two most expensive Arab countries in terms of the Cost of Living Plus Rent Index, according to data published by Numbeo.

The UAE ranked first among Arab countries and 28th globally with an index score of 48.2, followed by Qatar in second place and 34th worldwide with a score of 45.8.

Kuwait ranked third among Arab countries and 68th globally, with an index of 33.3; Yemen ranked 71st worldwide with 32.0; and Palestine ranked fifth regionally and

78th globally with 30.9.

Top five Arab countries by Cost of Living Plus Rent Index:

1. UAE – 28th worldwide – 48.2

2. Qatar – 34th worldwide – 45.8

3. Bahrain – 56th worldwide – 35.9

4. Kuwait – 68th worldwide – 33.3

5. Yemen – 71st worldwide – 32.0

According to the information provided by Numbeo, its Cost of Living API is a service that provides programmatic access to current consumer prices, rent levels and cost-of-living indices for thousands of cities and countries worldwide.

The data is delivered in machine-readable JSON format, enabling developers and organizations to integrate global pricing information directly into their applications.

The API provides current prices for around 60 everyday items, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities, as well as cost of living, rent, grocery and restaurant price indices.

It also includes historical price data, city lookup functions, currency conversion support and commercial usage rights.

Numbeo says the API is used across multiple sectors, including economic research, financial services, marketing, relocation and immigration services, human resources and payroll, real estate, travel and tourism, and education, helping organizations compare living costs, estimate relocation expenses, benchmark salaries and support budgeting and pricing decisions.

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