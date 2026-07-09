ABU DHABI: Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that despite global and regional challenges, the UAE's economy continues to thrive — proving its remarkable resilience and stability.

Below is the full statement of Minister Al Hajeri:

"Our economic strength stems from historically solid fundamentals, global connectivity, institutional depth and an ability to be agile in response to changing market forces. This powerful combination of factors will allow us to emerge even stronger from current geopolitical dynamics.

Taking foreign investment alone as an indicator, over the past months around 98% of foreign investments in the UAE remained unaffected - reflecting enduring trust in our economy, institutions and long-term vision.

"Today, the UAE economy is underpinned by strong and diversified foundations. Non-oil sectors account for almost 79% of our national GDP in 2025. These sectors can depend on world-class infrastructure, trusted financial institutions and advanced logistics and energy capabilities.

Our sovereign wealth assets sit at approximately US$2.49 trillion, and our economy has the ability to leverage 37 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

The UAE has long consolidated its position as a critical global hub for capital, trade and talent, while continuing to rank among the world's most competitive business environments.

Backed by these enduring and resonating strengths, we are not simply focused on maintaining momentum. Our aim is to accelerate still further. Investment in Artificial Intelligence, advanced industries, trade, finance and digital infrastructure will allow us to create even greater opportunities for future generations.

Today, more than 200 nationalities live and work in the UAE, contributing to a dynamic, globally connected economy and reinforcing its position as a destination for talent, innovation and enterprise.

We invite investors, businesses and partners from around the world to be part of this next chapter of growth and prosperity. The invitation comes with unparalleled access to high-growth sectors, global markets and one of the world's most stable and competitive operating environments."