DUBAI: Dubai maintained its strong economic performance in the first quarter of 2026, with the emirate's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching AED232 billion, representing a 2.4% increase from the same period last year.

The performance reflects the strength, resilience, and adaptability of Dubai's economy, driven by the diversity and integration of its economic activities, as well as the effectiveness of its development policies and strategies in enhancing its competitiveness and ability to respond to evolving global economic conditions.

It also reaffirms Dubai’s continued progress in advancing sustainable economic growth, driven by innovation, openness, and strategic partnerships with the private sector, reinforcing its position as a leading global hub for business and investment and supporting the emirate’s long-term ambitions.

Since the beginning of 2026, the GDP series has been revised from previously published estimates, to reflect the latest results of economic surveys and data derived from administrative records. This update aligns with international statistical best practices and standards, enhancing the accuracy of the data.

The Human Health and Social Work Activities sector recorded the highest growth rate at 17.5%, contributing 1.5% to the emirate’s GDP. The Electricity, Gas, and Water Supply; Waste Management Activities sector also registered strong growth of 8.4%, while the Construction sector grew by 8.2%, contributing 8.1% to Dubai’s GDP during the first quarter of the current year.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai’s economic growth continues to be anchored in visionary leadership, proactive strategic planning, and a deep-rooted resilience across our key sectors.

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Q1 2026 GDP results reflect another successive quarter of robust performance, marking a consistent trajectory that has established a strong platform for stability and positioned Dubai to accelerate through the remainder of the year and beyond.

“Dubai’s growth narrative is defined by a commitment to long-term objectives, and successive quarters of strong performance are not coincidental; they are the product of deliberate policy, structural depth, and an economy built to perform regardless of external conditions. As we look ahead, the seamless synergy between our public and private sectors, combined with the sustained confidence of the global investment community, will fuel the next phase of our development, further cementing Dubai's position as a premier global economic hub in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The results of Q1 2026 reflect the resilience of Dubai’s economy, which continues to achieve sustainable growth amid a rapidly evolving global economic landscape. The strong performance across key economic sectors highlights the success of the emirate’s diversified and agile economic model, built on competitiveness, innovation, and global connectivity, while advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies."

He added: "Dubai continues to strengthen its economic ecosystem and enhance its business environment by investing in key enablers that drive growth, foster productivity, and create new opportunities.

These include advancing government efficiency, strengthening institutional capabilities, and harnessing modern technologies to support informed decision-making. These efforts will contribute to achieving further economic milestones in the future and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and investment. and reinforce its status as a leading global hub for business, investment, and talent."

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said: “In a world where data has become a primary engine of growth and a cornerstone of decision-making, Dubai’s Q1 2026 results underscore the tangible impact of sustained investment in advancing a data ecosystem that strengthens economic development and enhances our ability to anticipate future opportunities.

Data today is a strategic asset that informs investment direction, improves policy effectiveness, and enables more precise and agile decision-making across all levels.”

He added: “Dubai continues to advance an integrated data and statistics ecosystem grounded in quality, accuracy, and trust. This ecosystem delivers reliable economic indicators that enable forward-looking planning and evidence-based policymaking, while strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a global benchmark in harnessing data for development and future readiness.

This ongoing progress reflects the maturity of Dubai’s data ecosystem and its proven ability to convert data into measurable economic value. It is accelerating innovation, enhancing sector competitiveness, and strengthening Dubai’s capacity to anticipate emerging opportunities and drive more sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Hadi Badri, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Supported by swift, prudent action taken over recent months, Dubai has retained the robust foundations that will continue to support our long-term growth.

The city’s Q1 2026 results underline the momentum we continue to carry forward as we work towards the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. From strategic projects that support SME growth to global partnerships that give institutional credibility to Dubai’s proposition, recent months have seen no pause in our collective efforts. In collaboration with our partners across the public and private sectors, our focus remains on supporting investment in key sectors, catalysing innovation across the economy, and further growing the pipeline of homegrown and international talent and entrepreneurship.”

The Human Health and Social Work Activities sector recorded the strongest growth among all economic sectors in Q1 2026, expanding by 17.5%. The sector's gross value-added reached AED3.6 billion, contributing 1.5% to Dubai's GDP.

Electricity, Gas, and Water Supply; Waste Management Activities

The sector's gross value-added reached AED4.6 billion in Q1 2026, accounting for 2% of Dubai's GDP. The sector recorded 8.4% growth from the same period in 2025.

In Q1 2025, the sector contributed 1.9% to Dubai's GDP, with a gross value-added of AED4.3 billion.

Construction

The Construction sector recorded 8.2% growth from the same period in 2025. Its gross value-added reached approximately AED18.7 billion in Q1 2026, accounting for 8.1% of Dubai's GDP.

Real Estate Activities

The Real Estate Activities sector continued its steady growth, expanding by 3.1% from the same period in 2025. The sector generated approximately AED26 billion in gross value-added in Q1 2026, contributing 11.2% to Dubai's GDP.

Wholesale and Retail Trade

The Wholesale and Retail Trade sector recorded 2.6% growth from the same period in 2025. Its real gross value-added reached AED50.9 billion, up from AED49.6 billion in the same period of the previous year. The sector remained the largest contributor to Dubai's economy, accounting for approximately 22% of GDP. It also made a positive contribution of around 0.57 percentage points to overall economic growth, representing approximately 24% of total growth achieved during the period.

Information and Communication

The Information and Communication sector recorded 2.7% growth from the corresponding period in 2025. Its real gross value-added reached AED12.1 billion, compared with AED11.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. The sector accounted for approximately 5.2% of Dubai's economy and contributed 0.14% to overall economic growth.

Financial and Insurance Activities

The sector’s gross value-added reached AED32.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, recording a growth of 6.5% compared to the same period in 2025, and accounting for 14% of total GDP. During Q1 2025, the sector contributed 13.4% to Dubai's GDP, with a gross value added of AED30.4 billion. This sector contributed 0.88% to realised growth, equivalent to 37% of the total growth recorded in the first quarter.

Administrative and Support Service Activities

This sector contributed 4.5% to Dubai’s GDP, with its value rising to AED10.5 billion in Q1 2026, representing 3.6% growth from the same period in 2025. In Q1 2025, the sector accounted for 4.5% of GDP, with a total value of AED10.1 billion.