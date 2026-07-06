Standard Chartered global research on Monday announced its latest economic analysis, forecasting stronger momentum in UAE business activity during the third quarter of 2026.

The bank’s analysis indicates that the UAE’s June S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained above the 50 threshold, signalling continued expansion in non-oil activity. Positive non-oil growth appears to be driven by domestic consumption and investment, while the external sector is expected to gradually recover as regional trade flows normalise.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, said, “The UAE’s latest PMI reading reinforces the resilience of its non-oil economy and private sector activity through a period of regional uncertainty.

"Domestic consumption and investment continue to support growth, while the gradual recovery in external demand provides a more constructive outlook for the third quarter. These trends reflect the depth of the UAE’s economic fundamentals and its continued role as a leading hub for trade, investment and capital flows.”