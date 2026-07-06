Oman Air launched its first direct flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, and Singapore, as part of its expansion plans.

Wafa bint Jabr al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that the airline will operate two flights per week due to the high demand on this route..

The new route is expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment and is part of Oman Air's strategy to expand its international network..

The launch of the Muscat-Tashkent route reflects the growing demand for travel to Central Asian destinations, with their rich tourism, historical, and cultural attractions.

Oman Air also celebrated the launch of its Muscat-Singapore route, operating four weekly flights year-round.

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