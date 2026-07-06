Emirates is introducing a third daily flight between Dubai and Phuket, operated by its new Airbus A350, to meet rising tourism demand from Europe and the GCC and enhance connectivity to the Thai resort destination.

The added service increases flexibility for travellers and expands Emirates’ award-winning Premium Economy offering in Thailand, featuring extra legroom, upgraded dining and curated amenities.

With the new frequency, Emirates will operate 21 weekly flights to Phuket using a mix of Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

The A350 service offers 32 Business Class lie-flat seats, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats, along with next-generation inflight entertainment, improved connectivity and enhanced cabin features.

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