RABAT — Saudi Arabia has retained its seat on the Arab Civil Aviation Organization’s (ACAO) Executive Council for the 2026–2028 term, reflecting the Kingdom’s standing in the civil aviation sector regionally and internationally.

ACAO's 29th General Assembly also renewed Saudi Arabia's membership on six technical committees for the 2026-2028 term: the Air Transport Committee, Air Safety Committee, Aviation Security Committee, Air Navigation Commission, Environment Committee, and Media and Institutional Communication Committee, amid broad Arab praise for the Kingdom's leading role in supporting and developing the civil aviation sector at the regional and international levels.

In addition, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Al-Duailej was unanimously re-elected as president of the council for a second consecutive term at the newly formed council's first meeting.

Al-Duailej said Saudi Arabia's renewed membership on the council is an extension of its leadership and active contributions to the development of the Arab air transport industry.

He said the next phase will see continued diligent work to enhance Arab integration and formulate unified visions to address the sector's future challenges.

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