Abu Dhabi Airports has reported strong traffic growth at Zayed International Airport (AUH), with daily passenger and flight volumes exceeding the same period in 2025.

Between June 26 and 30, the airport handled an average of over 93,000 passengers and nearly 500 flights per day, connecting travellers to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

Growth has been driven by strong performance from Abu Dhabi-based carriers and expanding airline partnerships.

The airport’s modern terminal and biometric-enabled systems have supported efficient operations and smoother passenger flow.

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