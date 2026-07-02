Emirates has launched its third daily flight between Dubai and Nairobi, with EK717 arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early on July 1.

The new service increases Emirates’ Dubai-Nairobi operations to 21 weekly flights, improving links for tourists, business travellers and exporters.

The morning schedule enables smoother onward travel to Kenya’s parks and coast, while supporting same-day connections to European hubs.

The additional frequency adds 280 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity, benefiting flower and fresh produce exporters.

Emirates, which began Nairobi operations in 1995, now connects Kenya to over 138 destinations through Dubai, supporting the country’s tourism and trade ambitions.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya, said, "For three decades, Kenya has been one of Emirates' most important destinations in Africa, and this third daily service reflects both the strength of that relationship and our confidence in the country's future. More than adding capacity, this flight creates better connections for travellers from across Europe, North America and beyond, making it easier for people to visit Kenya, do business here, and connect with family and opportunities. It is an investment in a market we know well and a commitment to supporting Kenya's growing role as a regional and global gateway."

"I congratulate Emirates on the launch of its third scheduled flight into Nairobi. This is a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors. Kenya and the UAE have enjoyed cordial and mutually beneficial relations over the years, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership even further. I am also confident that Emirates will soon benefit from the ongoing modernisation of JKIA, which is designed to improve efficiency, capacity, and the overall passenger experience,” said Teresia Mbaika, CBS, Principal Secretary, Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Ambassador Julius Bitok, CBS. Principal Secretary, State Department for Tourism said, "As we continue to showcase Kenya to the world, enhanced air connectivity plays a vital role in movement of people, goods and services while helping more travellers discover the incredible diversity of our destination. Emirates' third daily service to Nairobi will make it even easier for visitors to experience Kenya's spectacular wildlife, pristine coastline, vibrant culture and warm hospitality. We welcome this important investment in connectivity and look forward to inspiring more travellers to visit our magical destination – ‘the origin of wonder’”.

June Chepkemei, the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board said, “As Kenya continues to pursue ambitious tourism growth, strong international air connectivity remains one of our greatest enablers. The third daily service from Emirates will improve access for visitors from key global markets and support our efforts to grow tourism, create jobs and deliver greater economic value for communities across the country. Together with partners like Emirates, we look forward to welcoming more travellers to experience the unparalleled beauty and diversity of Destination Kenya.” -TradeArabia News Service

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