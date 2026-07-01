Gulf Air Group Holding has appointed a new Board of Directors for the company and for its portfolio companies Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Bahrain Airport Company, the managing body and operator of Bahrain International Airport.

The new Board of Directors comprises the following members under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Taqi: Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa; Sara Ahmed Buhiji; Faisal Ali Al Jalahma; Alaa Abdulkhaleq Saeed; Sael Al Waary; and Julia Simpson.

The appointment underscores Gulf Air Group’s commitment to driving sustainable growth across its portfolio through active asset management and board governance, reinforcing the aviation industry’s pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economic goals, a statement said.

Gulf Air Group extends its sincere appreciation to the outgoing Board members, recognising their dedicated efforts and the significant contributions they made during their tenure, it added.

Gulf Air Group is a subsidiary of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and serves as the holding entity for Mumtalakat's aviation assets. - TradeArabia News Service

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