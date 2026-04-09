Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced the resumption of limited flight operations to and from Bahrain International Airport, following the authorisation by Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs.

This marks a significant step towards the full restoration of Gulf Air’s scheduled commercial network at Bahrain International Airport.

Gulf Air will operate direct flights on the following routes, to and from Bahrain International Airport: Dubai (DXB), Jeddah (JED), Riyadh (RUH), London Heathrow (LHR), Nairobi (NBO), Dhaka (DAC), Mumbai (BOM), Kochi (COK), Delhi (DEL), Hyderabad (HYD), Islamabad (ISB), Lahore (LHE), and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

In parallel, Gulf Air’s operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam will continue uninterrupted, maintaining its current schedule of services across international destinations.

Gulf Air Group Chairman Khalid Taqi said: "We are pleased to resume limited operations at Bahrain International Airport and look forward to progressively restoring our full network. Gulf Air is deeply grateful to the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister."

"We also extend our gratitude to the Board of Directors for their support throughout this period, and to the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior for their close coordination and dedication," he stated.

The Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), too has confirmed the gradual resumption of some flights. This follows a reopening of the Kingdom of Bahrain airspace as announced by its Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) at the Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications, it stated.

Taqi said it had received an overwhelming support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its various governmental entities, including but not limited to the General Authority of Civil Aviation of the Saudi Arabia, the authorities at King Fahad Causeway and King Fahd International Airport and the relevant Saudi authorities, who have been instrumental to the success of its operations in Dammam.

"And finally, we thank our passengers and partners for their patience and continued trust," he stated.

Gulf Air said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and co-ordinate in real time with all relevant authorities. The Bahraini flag-carrier said the operational schedules will be adjusted as necessary in line with evolving airspace conditions. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain the airline’s highest priority at all times, it added.

The airline urged all passengers to check the latest flight status via Gulf Air’s official website, gulfair.com, or the Gulf Air mobile app before travelling to the airport.

Passengers will be notified directly via the contact details registered in their booking, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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