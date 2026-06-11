AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) CEO Samer Majali said the carrier has recorded “strong demand and robust passenger traffic” in both directions on the Amman-Dallas route, prompting the airline to gradually increase flight frequencies to meet growing demand.

The US city of Dallas is set to host Jordan's national football team, the Nashama, in a World Cup match against Argentina on June 27, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Majali said that the RJ had launched the route with four weekly flights before increasing the number to five.

The airline is operating six flights a week this month and plans to introduce daily service starting next month.

Asked about the reasons behind the notable increase in demand and whether it was linked to specific events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Majali said that the airline does not classify passengers according to the purpose of their travel.

"We do not distinguish between passengers travelling to attend matches and those travelling for any other reason. Therefore, we do not have precise information about the nature of their final destinations. What we can say is that there is excellent traffic and strong demand on the Dallas route in both directions," he said.

RJ announced the launch of the direct route between Amman and Dallas, Texas, in US, on May 10, making it the national carrier’s fifth destination in the United States, besides Washington, Chicago, New York, and Detroit.

During the launch ceremony, RJ said that the Amman–Dallas route further boosts the national carrier’s position as a key link between the Middle East and North America.

This expansion in RJ’s network is in line with its strategic plan aimed at reaching around 60 global destinations, in addition to expanding its fleet to some 40 aircraft over the coming years, further enhancing the national carrier’s competitiveness.

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