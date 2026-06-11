AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports grew by 5.1 per cent during the first five months of 2026, which shows the ability of Jordanian industry to adapt to unstable regional conditions.

According to an ACI report, Jordanian exports grew to JD2.996 billion in the past five months, up from JD2.849 billion in 2025, highlighting diversification into non-traditional markets in Africa, Europe, and non-Arab Asia.

Almost all industrial sectors recorded export growth, except for engineering and IT, leather and garments and plastics and rubber, which dropped by 18.9 per cent, 3.1 per cent, and 0.4 per cent, respectively, according to an ACI statement.

The packaging, paper, carton, and office supplies sector grew the most by 48.3 per cent, while construction industries recorded the lowest growth at 1.3 per cent.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq topped the list of countries receiving ACI exports, importing goods valued at JD1.502 billion.

ACI exports to India remained steady at JD394 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia decreased by 3 per cent, reaching JD342 million compared to JD352 million during the same period in 2025.

Exports to Iraq rose by 6 per cent to JD404 million, up from JD381 million in 2025, making it the top destination for ACI exports.

Exports to the US dropped by 28.5 per cent to JD362 million, compared to JD506 million in the same period in 2025.

The data also showed that exports to Syria jumped by 52.2 per cent to JD173 million, while exports to Palestine grew by 29.5 per cent to JD89 million.

Arab countries topped the list at JD1.515 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD671 million, and North American countries at JD387 million.

ACI exports to European Union countries reached around JD222 million, while non-EU European countries accounted for JD106 million. Exports to African countries stood at JD31 million, South American countries at JD25 million, and other nations at JD40 million.

By sector, mining industries led with JD663 million, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD633 million, and food, agriculture and livestock at JD444 million.

Engineering, electricity, and IT exports reached JD360 million, medical supplies stood at JD278 million, and leather and garments at JD240 million.

Packaging, paper, and office supplies accounted for JD151 million, plastics and rubber for JD129 million, construction for JD88 million, and wooden industries and furniture for JD9 million, according to the chamber statement.

Established in 1962, the ACI currently includes 8,600 industrial facilities, employing 159,000 workers with a capital of around JD5 billion.

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