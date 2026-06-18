Burckhardt Compression has secured a milestone order to supply compression solutions for the world’s first industrial-scale liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier, supporting the Northern Lights CCS project.

The order marks a key step in scaling carbon capture and storage from pilot initiatives to full industrial deployment.

The LCO₂ carrier will transport liquefied carbon dioxide safely and efficiently between industrial emitters and permanent storage sites, including cross-border routes where pipelines are not feasible.

The development is expected to strengthen Europe’s emerging carbon logistics infrastructure and support wider decarbonisation efforts.

The vessel introduces a new level of industrial scale and standardisation for CO₂ shipping, enabling multiple emitters to connect to centralised storage hubs.

This flexibility is seen as critical for industries seeking viable pathways to reduce emissions.

Burckhardt Compression’s K Laby compressors, known for efficiency, reliability and durability in marine environments, will be used in the project.

The company brings decades of experience in gas compression technologies, adapting its systems for emerging low-carbon applications.

Northern Lights CCS project, the world’s first operational cross-border CO₂ transport and storage initiative, transports captured emissions to Øygarden, Norway, for permanent storage beneath the North Sea.

The project, which began operations in 2025, is now expanding capacity in response to rising European industrial demand.

The collaboration underscores Burckhardt Compression’s role in enabling scalable carbon capture infrastructure and advancing global energy transition solutions.

“Industrial‑scale CO₂ shipping is becoming a cornerstone for commercially viable carbon capture and storage,” said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division at Burckhardt Compression. “This order demonstrates how proven compressor solutions can help translate climate ambition into reliable operating infrastructure.”

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