Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and QatarEnergy have signed Terms of Reference (ToR) to establish a joint governance framework for allocating hydrocarbon-derived resources to industrial investment opportunities, and to support the development of a new medium industries area in Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC).

The agreement sets out a structured mechanism to evaluate and allocate key resources, including natural gas, power and related hydrocarbon-derived inputs, to downstream industrial projects.

It aims to optimise the use of national resources while increasing value creation within Qatar’s industrial sector.

Under the framework, MoCI and QatarEnergy will form a joint working team responsible for overseeing resource allocation for qualifying industrial investments.

The team may coordinate with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Finance, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), Invest Qatar, Qatar Free Zones Authority, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Development Bank, and other relevant entities as required.

MoCI will lead investor engagement, opportunity sourcing and ecosystem coordination, while QatarEnergy will provide technical and commercial evaluation expertise to support efficient and strategic resource allocation decisions.

The signing ceremony was held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters and witnessed by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Saad Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

The agreement was signed by Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at MoCI, and Ahmad Al-Amoodi, Executive Vice President for Surface Development and Sustainability at QatarEnergy.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, said: “This agreement represents a strategic step towards enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the State of Qatar, by establishing a joint governance framework that ensures the optimal use of national resources and directs them towards value-added industrial investment opportunities, thus helping attract qualitative investments and supporting sustainable industrial growth. Through this agreement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will lead efforts to attract industrial investments, connect with investors, and coordinate the industrial ecosystem, while QatarEnergy will provide technical and commercial expertise related to resource allocation and utilization. This comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthening the industrial investment environment, supporting economic diversity, and achieving sustainable development in the State of Qatar as stipulated by Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.”

Al-Kaabi said: “We are pleased to sign these Terms of Reference, which will support the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s effort to develop an expansion in Mesaieed Industrial City to accommodate more medium industries. In this respect, QatarEnergy has pledged to supply this expansion with natural gas quantities equal to those dedicated to the small and medium industries in Doha’s Industrial Area.”

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