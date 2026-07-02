Iraq will soon invite bids from foreign contractors to build the remaining piers in the southern Faw port, the official daily Al Sabah reported on Thursday.

South Korea’s Daewoo E&C company has already completed the port’s five main jetties under a $2.6 billion contract it won in 2010.

“The government will soon send official invitations to leading international companies in the field of marine berth construction and port infrastructure development to participate in implementing the remaining phases of the Grand Faw Port berth works,” the paper said, citing sources at the Transport Ministry.

The report said the remaining smaller berths could be completed in the second half of this year before the port is fully commissioned.

The five piers built over the past few years are part of a wider, phase one development of the port costing a total of $5 billion.

The port will eventually be able to handle 99 million tonnes of cargo per year, making it one of the world’s 20 largest container terminals.

In late 2025, Iraqi officials reported that the transport ministry was involved in talks with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for the operation of Faw.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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