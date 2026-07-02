Retal Urban Development Company has signed two agreements with ROSHN Group, the Public Investment Fund-owned giga-project developer, to develop 163 residential units in AlManar Community in Makkah.



The total value of the deal is 123.83 million Saudi riyals ($32.98 million), the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The contract, which has a duration of 36 months, is expected to have a positive impact on the company's financials in 2027, 2028 and 2029, the company said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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