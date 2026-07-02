DAMAC Properties has topped out its 52-storey Harbour Lights, a residential waterfront development in Dubai Maritime City.

The completion of the 243 million UAE dirhams ($66.17 million) tower’s superstructure brings the project a step closer to delivery, the developer said in a statement.

Dubai-based Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC) is the main contractor for the project.

The topping-out marks the completion of the tower’s superstructure with the final pouring of concrete on the roof floor slab, the statement said, quoting Abdul Nasser Al Kadri, Managing Director of MBCC.

Substructure works are now complete, with internal and external finishes now progressing towards completion, he said.

The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, according to DAMAC’s website.

Since 2002, the developer has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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