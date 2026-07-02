SHARJAH: Set in the heart of Khalid Lagoon, Al Noor Island offers visitors a distinctive cultural experience that combines art, architecture, nature and design.

Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the island is neither a museum nor a conventional park. Instead, it reflects Sharjah's vision of integrating culture into public spaces, inviting visitors to engage with art and the natural environment through a carefully designed landscape.

Artworks are woven into the island's surroundings, appearing along pathways, among trees and beside the lagoon, allowing each piece to be experienced through movement, reflection and changing light.

At the entrance, Torus by British artist David Harber uses a mirrored circular form to reflect the surrounding landscape, while Flutter by Chris Wood draws inspiration from the movement of migrating butterflies.

The experience continues with OVO, an egg-shaped installation that uses light and reflection to create an immersive setting, while The Columns by Austrian artist Susanne Schmögner introduces colour and rhythm to the island's walkways.

The island also celebrates Emirati heritage through The Swing by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi. Inspired by the UAE's pearl-diving tradition, the artwork overlooks Khalid Lagoon and pays tribute to the women who once awaited the return of pearl divers, linking contemporary art with the country's cultural history.

Al Noor Island's design brings together art, landscape, architecture, lighting and waterfront views to create a unified visitor experience.

Among its highlights is the Butterfly House, whose striking metallic structure draws inspiration from butterfly forms. Home to hundreds of butterflies within a carefully maintained habitat, it combines architectural design with environmental education.

From daylight reflections to its illuminated evening atmosphere, Al Noor Island offers a cultural destination where art, nature and public space come together, reflecting Sharjah's commitment to making culture an integral part of everyday life.



