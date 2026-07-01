Dubai's real estate market is entering a more mature phase, with investors becoming increasingly selective and focused on long-term fundamentals rather than rapid price gains, according to a new investor confidence report.

While confidence in the emirate's long-term prospects remains strong, investors are adopting a more cautious stance over the next 12 months as geopolitical tensions, global economic conditions, liquidity, infrastructure and project execution play a greater role in investment decisions.

The Dubai Property Investor Confidence Report 2026, released by Morgan's International Realty, found that the market is shifting from momentum-driven investing to conviction-driven investing, with buyers placing greater emphasis on developer reputation, project quality, transparency and long-term resilience.

"The findings point toward a market entering a more sophisticated stage of evolution," the report said. "Investors remain constructive on Dubai's long-term trajectory, particularly when viewed through a multi-year horizon. At the same time, near-term sentiment has become more measured."

The study, conducted between April and May 2026, surveyed 94 investors, owner-occupiers, family offices and institutional-style participants whose Dubai property portfolios range from AED5 million to more than AED100 million. Together, they represent more than AED3 billion in Dubai real estate holdings.

Investors expect prices to stabilise

The survey found that investors expect the market to remain largely stable over the coming year. Nearly half (46%) expect property prices to stabilise, while 36% anticipate a decline and only 18% expect prices to rise over the next 12 months.

The outlook improves significantly over a longer horizon. Sixty per cent of respondents expect Dubai property prices to increase over the next three years, while 31% foresee a stable market and only 9% expect prices to fall.

"The clearest story in the data is the separation between short-term caution and long-term conviction," the report said, noting that investors appear "more cautious about timing than about Dubai's long-term position."

Regional geopolitical tensions have also become a more prominent consideration for investors. Although Dubai continues to be viewed as a safe haven for capital preservation, lifestyle and global mobility, respondents indicated that regional stability now plays a larger role in investment decisions.

Rather than exiting the market, investors are becoming more strategic in managing their portfolios. Nearly half plan to hold their existing assets over the next year, about one-third intend to sell selected properties, and only one-fifth expect to acquire additional assets.

Cash is strategic asset

Liquidity has also emerged as a key priority during uncertain periods. Cash was identified as the preferred asset allocation, ahead of global real estate, commodities and equities, reflecting a desire to preserve flexibility while waiting for clearer market opportunities.

The report also found that larger investors remain the most optimistic. Among respondents with property portfolios exceeding AED100 million, all expect prices to remain stable over the next year, while 75% anticipate price growth over the next three years, suggesting that wealthier investors continue to view Dubai through a longer-term investment lens.

Dubai remained the preferred real estate market among respondents, followed by London as the leading international destination and Abu Dhabi as the top regional alternative. Other markets attracting investor interest included Barcelona, Singapore, Paris and Zurich.

Looking ahead, the report says the next stage of Dubai's property market is likely to be defined less by rapid growth and more by its maturity. It argues that transparency, professional standards, infrastructure, quality execution and alignment with investors will increasingly determine confidence as the emirate strengthens its position as a global destination for investment capital. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

