Dubai-based The Luxe Developers has awarded a 150 million UAE dirhams ($40.84 million) interior fit-out contract for its AED1.5 billion flagship Oceano development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The contract was awarded to Dubai-based Interiors International Industries, which has been working with the developer’s project team and China State Construction

Engineering Corporation, the main contractor, since early 2026.

The team has been coordinating closely with the structural and MEP works packages as the project transitions into its finishing phase.

Oceano, the twin-tower waterfront development, was officially launched in July 2023.

The 18-storey twin-tower development, with a built-up area of 79,000 square metres (sqm), will house 206 units, comprising one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and two exclusive sky villas.

The project is expected to be handed over in the third quarter of 2026, Managing Director and Co-owner Siddharta Banerji told Zawya Projects in August 2023.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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