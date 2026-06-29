The current pace of launches have put Dubai on track for one of its biggest real estate years in history with the value of prospect and new development projects across the emirate since the beginning of 2026 surging to more than AED275 billion ($75 billion), accortding to a survey conducted by W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.

This indicator reflects the continued exceptional momentum in the real estate sector and reinforces the emirate's entry into the largest half-year cycle of new real estate project launches in its history, it stated.

The announcements during the first half included 250 new real estate projects launched and registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) valued at nearly AED75 billion, in addition to the mega-project announced by Emaar Properties in June, valued at up to AED200 billion.

The projects launched during the first five months of the year comprise 59,400 residential units and 10,800 villas, reflecting the continued focus on the residential sector as the primary driver of real estate growth in Dubai, supported by strong demand from local and international buyers and investors, stated W Capital in its report.

The current figures reflect the ongoing real estate expansion in the emirate, which has been underway for several years, driven by rapid population growth, high demand for property ownership, and the influx of global capital seeking a stable investment environment and attractive returns.

Historical comparisons indicate that Dubai witnessed the launch of 648 new real estate projects by 258 developers in 2025, encompassing over 167,000 residential units with an estimated value of approximately AED463 billion.

This compares to 145,000 units valued at AED360.1 billion in 2024, representing a 15.2% increase in the number of units and a 28.4% increase in the total project value.

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