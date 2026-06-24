JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the Executive Regulation of the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis. The Cabinet session, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, in Jeddah also endorsed the geographic areas designated for non-Saudi property ownership.

Earlier, in January this year, the law regulating non-Saudis’ ownership of real estate has entered into force, after completing the necessary procedures following its publication in the official gazette in July 2025. The landmark law permits non-Saudis, whether individuals or companies, to own all types of real estate, including residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial properties, provided that approval is obtained from the competent authorities and in accordance with regulations in the executive regulations approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The law grants foreign companies operating in the Kingdom the right to own real estate necessary for their activities, such as offices, factories, and warehouses, provided they hold an official license.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's firm and steadfast stances in support of efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability in the region and the world, and its contribution to responding to humanitarian calls and extending assistance to those in need and the affected around the world.

At the outset of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on the contents of the two phone calls received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, as well as the message the Crown Prince received from President Ramzan Kadyrov of the Chechen Republic.

Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed the development paths in the Kingdom and the objectives achieved in the recent period at the national level, alongside the attainment of advanced positions in international indicators and rankings. It also reviewed the continued achievements and successes of Saudi Vision 2030’s strategies and programs across all fields.

The Cabinet commended Saudi Arabia's progress in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, reaching 13th place globally and third among G20 countries, in addition to advancing across all main pillars and ranking in the top ten in 74 sub-indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of the Saudi model in competitiveness-related fields.

The Cabinet noted that the Kingdom’s retention of the top position in the Global Cybersecurity Index for the third consecutive year reflects its leadership in this critical sector. It attributed this achievement to the Kingdom’s progress at the local, regional, and international levels, as well as its efforts to support digital transformation, localize priority technologies, and strengthen cooperation and partnerships with countries and organizations around the world.

The Cabinet also commended the achievements of the Health Sector Transformation Program in developing a more integrated and efficient healthcare ecosystem centered on improving the well-being of individuals. The program has contributed to expanding access to healthcare services, enhancing their quality, strengthening comprehensive medical care across all levels, increasing the number of healthy cities, and advancing preventive healthcare initiatives while encouraging communities to adopt sustainable and healthy lifestyles.

The Cabinet reviewed the advanced performance of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in 2025, emphasizing its pivotal role in driving non-oil economic growth. It has strengthened the appeal of strategic sectors, including industry, mining, and logistics, while contributing to higher levels of investment, export growth, and local content, in line with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification objectives.

The Cabinet approved the initiative to design and build the first joint Saudi-Egyptian satellite. It also endorsed transforming the organizational unit within the Ministry of Culture called the "Cultural Archive" into a non-independent center called the "Center for the Memory of Saudi Culture," in accordance with its organizational arrangements.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and another MoU for cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court of the Maldives.

It authorized Minister of Islamic affairs, Call and Guidance or his deputy to discuss and sign a draft MoU on mosque support between the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and the Mauritian Ministry of Arts and Culture.

The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Municipalities and Housing or his deputy to sign a draft MoU in the municipal and housing sectors between the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Chinese Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The Council approved two agreements on labor recruitment between Saudi Arabia and Nepal and Nigeria, and a MoU between the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America in the field of education and training.

The Cabinet approved an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the field of air transport services, and a memorandum of cooperation on developing the small and medium-sized enterprises sector and promoting entrepreneurship between the Saudi Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority and the Omani Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

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