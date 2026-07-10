Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 426 mortgage transactions with a total amount of QR12.966bn from January to March (Q1) this year.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 238 (equivalent to 55.9 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 70 transactions (equivalent to 16.4 percent). Then Al Daayen and Umm Slal municipalities with 36 transactions (equivalent to 8.5 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during Q1 2025 reached 434 transactions, with a total amount of QR10.037bn where Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 164 equivalent to 37.8 percent, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 117 transactions equivalent to 27 percent, then Al Daayen Municipality with 50 transactions equivalent to 11.5 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties.

As for the value of mortgages in the first quarter of this year, Doha Municipality ranked first with a total of QR9.311bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value at QR13,914,000 and Al Sheehaniya Municipality did not record any mortgage transaction.

Comparing to Q1 2025, Doha Municipality again led with a value of QR5.313bn while Al Sheehaniya Municipality recorded the lowest value QR637,000

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

The real estate trading data during the period shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields. Thus, it continues the active trading movement witnessed by the sector, especially with the issuance of laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the data revealed the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha and Al Khor municipalities. It was also revealed that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during Q1 of this year it was found that Doha Municipality has registered six mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan Municipality one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 52 percent of the total value of the whole mortgage transactions that were processed during Q1, 2026.

Qatar’s real estate market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country.

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