Oman's Dhofar Municipality has taken over the completion of the long-delayed Sahl Hamran housing project in Salalah, with work on the remaining 240 housing units expected to begin soon, reported ONA citing a municipal official.

Oman's Dhofar Municipality is moving ahead with the final phase of the Sahl Hamran housing project in Salalah, which includes construction of 240 residential units as well as associated infrastructure after years of delays.

The move comes after Dhofar Municipality took over the remaining works and retendered the project, a municipal source said.

A municipal source confirmed that the project has been transferred to Dhofar Municipality and retendered. The current focus is on finalizing existing works rather than initiating new developments. This phase includes the completion of 240 housing units, internal roads, sewerage systems, maintenance of previously constructed buildings, and drainage infrastructure to mitigate issues related to rainwater, seasonal runoff, and wadi flows.

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