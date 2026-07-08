Preston Development has announced the official launch of its key residential development - One By Preston - in Dubai South following the successful approval of the project's Escrow Account, thus marking the completion of key regulatory requirements and reinforcing confidence among investors and homebuyers.

The boutique development features only 56 residential units with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, offering an exclusive low-density living environment with larger-than-average layouts, said a statement from Preston.

One By Preston stands out from offering one of the area's most competitive price-per-square-foot values, while all residences will be delivered fully furnished with premium Italian furniture by Casanova, one of Italy's leading luxury furniture brands, it stated.

According to Preston, the pricing for the two-bedroom apartments starts from AED999,000 ($271,965) in cash, supported by a flexible payment plan of 70% during construction and 30% over 30 months after handover, with project completion scheduled for December 2027.

The launch of these new developments following the completion of Dubai's regulatory requirements reflects the continued strength and maturity of the emirate's real estate sector, reinforcing its appeal as a trusted destination for long-term property investment, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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