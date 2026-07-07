The Kuwait-listed Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) has renewed a $200 million loan facility with a local bank to finance its ongoing oil-related activities.

The group, which markets petroleum products and crude oil, has said the facility will have no financial impact on its operations.

This is IPG’s second loan in a week, with the company also renewing a $130 million credit facilities agreement with a local bank to finance its ongoing core activities.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com