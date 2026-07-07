Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) has opened registration for its 20th Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction, supporting organisations in verifying their renewable and clean energy consumption as part of the UAE’s energy transition.

Introduced under the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Regulatory Policy for CECs in 2021, the programme has gained strong participation from sectors including healthcare, industry, retail, energy, real estate and commercial businesses.

Ewec serves as the Single Registrant and Scheme Operator for the CEC market, enabling companies to purchase certificates that represent the environmental attributes of one megawatt-hour (MWh) of clean energy.

The certificates follow the internationally recognised International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard (I-REC Standard).

The company said the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy capacity, with solar generation expected to reach 17.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and more than 30GW by 2035, will increase opportunities for organisations to access certified clean energy.

Registration for the auction is open until July 31, 2026, with results expected on August 5 following a competitive “Pay as Bid” clearing process.

Ewec also maintains reserve prices for solar, nuclear and wind certificates to improve accessibility for participants.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of Ewec, said: “As Ewec continues to deliver world-leading renewable energy mega-projects, we are unlocking new opportunities for organisations to actively participate in the energy transition. The continuous growth of our renewable energy portfolio means we can supply CECs at an unprecedented scale, ensuring the barriers to acquiring verified clean energy remain exceptionally low. Reaching our 20th auction is a testament to the robust, cross-sector demand for verified climate action. We invite organisations of all sizes to capitalise on this expanding capacity and integrate this strategic mechanism into their broader decarbonisation strategies.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

