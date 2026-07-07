Acwa has received government approval granting the company exclusive rights to export green hydrogen and its derivatives produced in Saudi Arabia to international markets, including green ammonia, green methanol and green fuels.

Under the mandate, Acwa will also develop projects to produce, transmit and export renewable-generated electricity to European and Arab markets, supporting regional energy security and expanding access to competitively priced clean power.

The company said the approval strengthens its position as a strategic partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and industrial development.

With a portfolio of 111 assets across 16 countries and assets under management valued at SAR 468.9 billion ($125 billion), Acwa said the new export mandate enhances its long-term growth strategy across renewable energy, hydrogen, electricity transmission and energy infrastructure.

The company added that the approval reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a reliable supplier of sustainable energy solutions to global markets amid growing demand for low-carbon fuels.

Dr Samir Serhan, Chief Executive Officer of Acwa, said: "This government approval reflects the Kingdom's confidence in Acwa's ability to deliver strategic infrastructure at scale and reinforces our responsibility to help position Saudi Arabia as a leading global exporter of clean energy. Green hydrogen and renewable electricity exports represent the next chapter in the Kingdom's energy leadership, creating new opportunities for economic growth while contributing to global energy security and the energy transition. We are honored to support this national ambition and remain committed to delivering the infrastructure that creates long-term value for the Kingdom and its partners around the world."

Dr Serhan added: "This mandate expands Acwa's role in contributing to the Kingdom's future clean energy economy and defines the next architecture of Saudi Arabia’s energy export strategy. Our experience in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy and green hydrogen projects provides the execution foundation that this assignment demands. We look forward to working closely with government entities, strategic partners, and international stakeholders to develop the integrated export infrastructure that connects Saudi Arabia's abundant renewable resources with growing global demand for clean molecules and clean electricity."

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