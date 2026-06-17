Jordan’s Cabinet approved on Wednesday a land use agreement with Chinese energy company United Energy Group (UEG) to facilitate completion of feasibility studies for a proposed green hydrogen production project in the Kingdom.

According to an official post by the Cabinet, the decision forms part of Jordan’s strategy to promote clean energy investments, advance environmental sustainability goals and attract international developers to the green hydrogen and low-carbon fuels sector.

In September 2025, Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese company to undertake a $1.155 million feasibility study for a green ammonia project with a planned production capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year, primarily targeting export markets.

Last month, MEMR had signed a $1 billion green ammonia investment agreement with Polish-Emirati joint venture Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA).

In July 2025, the Cabinet had approved a comprehensive framework to accelerate the development of green hydrogen projects.

To date, Jordan has signed 14 MoUs with companies for green hydrogen projects, with seven projects advacing to land use agreements, according to data compiled by Zawya Projects.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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