AMMAN – The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a "comprehensive" framework aimed at accelerating the development of green hydrogen projects across the Kingdom.

The newly endorsed mechanism outlines a strategic vision to position the Kingdom as a "regional" hub for green hydrogen production, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources prepared the framework, which emphasises Jordan’s natural and regulatory advantages, and presents the Kingdom as an “attractive” destination for investment in this "emerging" sector.

The ministry described the framework for developing green hydrogen projects as a "strategic step towards positioning Jordan as a regional centre for green hydrogen production."

The ministry said that the framework outlines a comprehensive national vision that leverages Jordan’s "abundant renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind power, as well as the country's vast, unutilised lands suitable for green hydrogen development."

The concept paper, prepared by the ministry, highlights Jordan’s natural and regulatory advantages, noting that they make the Kingdom an attractive destination for investment in the emerging green hydrogen sector, according to Petra.

The approved mechanism includes a "detailed" plan to facilitate investment in the industry, and designates strategic sites in southern Jordan for renewable energy production and allocate an "industrial zone" within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority for establishing green hydrogen plants and water desalination facilities.

The plan entails the development of shared infrastructure in Aqaba, including desalination units, green ammonia storage facilities, export terminals and other critical logistics needed for project implementation.

The mechanism offers a package of incentives backed by current legislation to attract investors, including the Investment Environment Law and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Law.

It also establishes a "contractual" pathway for investors, from signing memoranda of understanding and conducting feasibility studies to securing land-use agreements and finalising investment contracts.

The government has formed a national green hydrogen committee comprising relevant stakeholders.

The committee will oversee implementation of the strategy and coordinate related investments in line with Jordan’s broader vision for strengthening food security, increasing exports, and transitioning to a sustainable, green economy.

The government last week approved two land-use agreements, one with Jordan’s Philadelphia Solar and the other with Germany’s Enertrag, to conduct feasibility studies for green hydrogen production projects.

"These are part of the government’s broader strategy to position Jordan as a regional hub for green hydrogen," the statement read.

With these agreements, the number of approved land-use deals for hydrogen development has reached six, out of 13 MoUs previously signed with leading energy companies.

The six firms have completed preliminary feasibility studies and technical reports and are now advancing to the land allocation stage, the statement said.

During this phase, companies will carry out "detailed" measurements of renewable energy sources to prepare "final" feasibility studies.

Investment decisions will be based on these outcomes, the statement said.

