MUSCAT - Asyad Group has unveiled a series of forward-looking projects that enhance the readiness of Oman’s national logistics infrastructure to support the green hydrogen economy. The announcement came during the Group’s participation in the Oman Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, held in Muscat from December 1–3 under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and in partnership with Hydrom.

These projects include the development of an AI-driven digital platform that integrates operational data across the logistics network, enabling instant decision-making that enhances transport efficiency and reduces emissions. The Group is also advancing digital simulation solutions for routing wind-turbine components. This ensures equipment safety and precise scheduling, along with the establishment of smart warehouses equipped with IoT systems and predictive analytics to optimise inventory management and minimise waste.

Asyad extends its clean-energy initiatives across Oman’s ports, upgrading their readiness to handle, store and export low-carbon fuels, including green ammonia, methanol and liquid hydrogen. Furthermore, the Group is developing green-fuel bunkering corridors, positioning Oman as one of the first providers of advanced clean-fuel solutions. These projects reflect a broader transformation towards a smart, AI-enabled logistics ecosystem that supports the value chain of green hydrogen and clean energy.

Essam al Sheibany, Vice President of Sustainability at Asyad Group, stated: “For us, green hydrogen is a strategic catalyst that redefines the logistics sector’s contribution to Oman’s economy. We are developing an integrated ecosystem capable of empowering industrial growth, attracting global investment and accelerating Oman’s transition towards a low-carbon economy”. He added: “Our collaboration with local and international partners paves the way for a new phase in which Oman advances confidently into the clean energy era — one driven by national talent ready leading this transformation”.

During the summit’s panel discussions, Asyad Group leaders shared strategic insights on the logistics sector’s growing role in enabling the hydrogen economy. Dr Abdullah al Abri, Vice President of Sustainability at SOHAR Port and Freezone, opened the session by highlighting the port’s readiness and the integration of its industrial ecosystem to support hydrogen projects. He was joined by Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm, who underscored Al Duqm’s significance as a future export hub for green molecules and a key corridor linking Oman to global markets.

In a subsequent session, Aisha al Balushi, Product Development Analyst at Asyad Group, showcased the Group’s logistics infrastructure and its alignment of ports, free zones; and storage and shipping facilities to enhance Oman’s capacity to build an integrated hydrogen ecosystem that supports the transition towards a clean and sustainable energy economy.

