KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Cabinet approved amendments to the country's foreign investment law Wednesday, targeting enhanced attraction of non-Qatari capital and expanded private sector contribution to GDP under the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the regular Cabinet meeting at the Amiri Diwan.

His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi announced the decisions following the session. The draft law, prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, amends provisions of Law No. (1) of 2019 regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activity.

It aims to strengthen factors attracting foreign investment across various targeted fields and activities while increasing private sector GDP contribution, aligned with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The Cabinet also approved draft ministerial decisions adopting regional technical regulations and international standard specifications as Qatari standards. These measures keep pace with recent developments in standards and metrology, promote exports, ensure import quality, facilitate trade, and raise product quality — particularly in food and agriculture, medical equipment, construction materials, and consumer goods.

Additionally, the Cabinet greenlit the Qatar National Sports Policy, developed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth with the National Planning Council. The policy aims to develop the sports sector, support athletic excellence and sustainability, and establish sports' role in promoting healthy lifestyles and community building, while supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

The Cabinet approved a draft tax agreement with Iraq on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion regarding income and capital taxes, plus a draft letter of intent with Belgium on cooperation in mediation and facilitation.

The meeting concluded with reviews of participation reports from the 41st Arab Ministers of Justice Council session in Cairo (November 2025) and the 69th Committee for Trade Cooperation, 55th Committee for Industrial Cooperation, and 10th Ministerial Committee for Standardisation Affairs with GCC consultative meetings in Kuwait (October 2025).

