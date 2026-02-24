PHOTO
Private credit investment firm 5C Investment Partners has entered a strategic partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority to support the expansion of the U.S. firm's direct lending platform, the companies said on Monday.
Founded by former Goldman Sachs executives Mike Koester and Tom Connolly, 5C manages about $3 billion in long-term capital.
The firm provides financing to upper middle-market companies across sectors including business services, software, healthcare and financial services.
QIA said its investment will help 5C develop new strategies and financing solutions.
Private credit has grown quickly in recent years, as big investors put more money into direct lending, while banks face tighter rules and midsized companies seek more flexible financing.
