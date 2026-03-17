Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are beginning to unlock stronger domestic capital mobilisation, creating momentum that could position the country for deeper global investment partnerships, according to the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola.

Popoola made the remarks while speaking at the Nigeria–United Kingdom Investment Roundtable organised by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission in collaboration with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in London.

He said Nigeria is beginning to mirror the experience of reform-driven economies such as Indonesia, Brazil and India, where structural policy changes helped stimulate domestic capital formation and strengthen corporate balance sheets.

According to him, Nigeria’s capital market is already showing clear signs of investor confidence returning as local capital increasingly responds to policy adjustments.

“The real test of reforms is what local capital does and how domestic corporates respond,” Popoola said. “In Nigeria today, local capital is playing a very strong role. Markets were up more than 50 per cent last year, issuers are raising new capital, retail investors are returning to the market, and corporate balance sheets and governance standards are improving.”

Popoola also highlighted the growing capital market ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, noting that collaboration between Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and the London Stock Exchange has helped facilitate cross-border capital raising for companies operating in both jurisdictions.

He added that the Nigerian capital market is increasingly positioning itself to support larger financing transactions while expanding wealth creation opportunities for citizens.

“We see a future where capital markets go beyond facilitating capital raising to supporting business expansion and wealth creation for Nigerians,” he said, adding that ongoing market modernisation and digital transformation are strengthening the country’s financial ecosystem.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the Federal Government’s reform agenda is focused on restoring macroeconomic stability, strengthening fiscal sustainability and attracting long-term investment into the country.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed the state’s role as a major economic hub in Africa, highlighting ongoing collaboration with TheCityUK to further position Lagos as a global financial and investment centre. He also invited participants to the upcoming Lagos Investment Forum scheduled for June.

In her welcome remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi, said the roundtable was designed to deepen investment partnerships between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

She was joined by Lord Marland of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, who emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between governments, investors and private-sector institutions to unlock new investment opportunities across the Commonwealth.

The Nigeria–United Kingdom Investment Roundtable brought together policymakers, investors and business leaders to explore pathways for deeper investment collaboration as Nigeria continues to implement wide-ranging economic reforms aimed at strengthening its investment climate.

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