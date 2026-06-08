Nigeria and the European Union (EU) are set to deepen economic cooperation and unlock fresh investment opportunities as policymakers, investors, and business leaders converge in Lagos for the landmark 10th Nigeria–EU Business Forum scheduled for June 25, 2026.

The high-profile gathering, jointly organised by the European Union and the Federal Government of Nigeria, is expected to serve as a major platform for attracting investments, strengthening trade relations and unlocking new business opportunities between Africa’s largest economy and Europe.

Coming at a time when Nigeria is intensifying efforts to attract foreign direct investment and stimulate economic growth, the Forum will focus on mobilising private capital, strengthening value chains and expanding opportunities for businesses operating across both markets.

Over the years, the Nigeria–EU Business Forum has evolved into one of the most influential platforms for advancing economic cooperation between Nigeria and Europe, moving beyond policy discussions to facilitating concrete partnerships and investment deals.

This year’s edition will feature high-level policy dialogues, business-to-business engagements and a carefully curated exhibition showcasing innovative and investment-ready solutions across key sectors of the economy.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the Forum as a symbol of the growing strength of relations between both partners.

“The Nigeria–EU Business Forum has become a platform where ambition meets execution. This tenth edition underscores our shared commitment to mobilising investment at scale and delivering sustainable economic impact,” Mignot said.

Also commenting on the forthcoming Forum, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the event aligns with Nigeria’s broader development agenda and investment drive.

“Nigeria remains committed to creating the conditions for sustainable economic growth and investment. The Forum provides an important platform for engaging with investors and partners, strengthening economic cooperation, and advancing initiatives that support enterprise, competitiveness and long-term prosperity,” Bagudu stated.

Organisers said the milestone edition will build on the successes of previous forums, with renewed emphasis on facilitating strategic partnerships, strengthening investment pipelines and promoting innovation-driven growth.

The Forum is also expected to provide a critical space for discussions on policy reforms, financing mechanisms and emerging business opportunities, further reinforcing Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of Africa’s leading business hubs, provides a fitting backdrop for the event, which is expected to attract investors seeking opportunities in sectors ranging from energy and infrastructure to agriculture, manufacturing, technology and the green economy.

As global investors increasingly look towards Africa for growth opportunities, stakeholders believe the Lagos gathering could open a new chapter in Nigeria-EU economic relations and pave the way for transformative investments capable of driving job creation, industrial development and sustainable economic expansion.

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