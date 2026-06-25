Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric has launched three strategic industrial projects in Egypt, with an expected total investment exceeding $200 million, according to an emailed press release.

Scheduled to be inaugurated during the first quarter (Q1) of 2028, the new projects are expected to create over 300 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect job opportunities.

This strategic move aligns with the group’s commitment to strengthening local industrial capabilities and driving the competitiveness of the national economy while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a premier regional hub for manufacturing, exports, and integrated supply chains.

With total investments of $80 million, the e-waste and copper recycling complex is expected to have an annual processing capacity of up to 20,000 tons of copper scrap and printed circuit boards in the first phase. The facility will secure more than 120 direct job opportunities.

The project is intended to boost supply chain integration and increase the value added to industrial resources within the Egyptian market.

In order to meet the growing demand for components used in the air conditioning, refrigeration (AC & HVAC) and home appliance sectors, Elsewedy Electric plans to invest $65 million in establishing a modern copper tube manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 15,000 tons. It is expected to generate more than 100 direct jobs during its first phase.

Moreover, the company is launching a new Aluminum rod production line with a $55 million investment, leveraging the expertise and strong operational performance of its facilities in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The project is expected to introduce a new annual production capacity of 50,000 tons and offer more than 100 direct jobs. The entire output will be exported to foreign markets, further strengthening Egyptian exports.

For his part, Ahmed Elsewedy, President and CEO of Elsewedy Electric, commented: “Through these investments, we aim to enhance value creation within the Egyptian market, develop more efficient and sustainable supply chains, deepen local manufacturing, reduce reliance on imports and support exports, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a manufacturing and export hub serving regional and global markets.”

Elsewedy Electric is a global leader in energy, infrastructure, and integrated industrial solutions. The company operates in 60 countries, owns more than 34 industrial facilities, and exports its products to over 110 countries worldwide.

Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, recently penned a deal with the Egyptian National Railways to execute a series of railway and logistics infrastructure projects across Egypt.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the listed group generated 16.86% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company at EGP 4.845 billion, versus EGP 4.146 billion in Q1 2025.