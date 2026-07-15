Arab Finance: Prices of food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market varied on Tuesday, July 14th.

The price of packaged rice climbed by 0.9% to EGP 34.5 per kilogram, while a packaged flour edged down by 0.1% to EGP 26.4 per kilogram.

Sugar hit EGP 34.9 per kilogram, a daily fall of 0.8%. Likewise, the price of sunflower oil retreated by 1% to EGP 102.4 per kilogram.

A kilogram of tomatoes increased by 4.3% to EGP 24.7, while the price of potatoes rose by 6.4% to EGP 18.9 per kilogram.