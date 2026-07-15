Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed an agreement with Türkiye's Ukinox Manufacturing Company to establish a stainless steel kitchen sink manufacturing facility in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with an investment of $14 million, as per a statement.

Covering 37,000 square meters, the project will be located within the industrial developer area of the Main Development Company (MDC), SCZONE's development arm.

The project is expected to create 220 direct jobs, with the first phase scheduled to begin production in mid-2028 at an annual capacity of up to 1.2 million units.

The factory will manufacture stainless steel kitchen sinks for both domestic and international markets.

According to Walied Gamal El-Dein, Chairman of SCZONE, the project supports SCZONE's strategy to attract investments that localize advanced industries and strengthen integration across industrial supply chains while contributing to export growth and expanding Egypt's industrial base.

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