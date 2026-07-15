Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed a decline in the prices of poultry, meat, and fish on Tuesday, July 14th.

A kilogram of white poultry was priced at EGP 77.7, marking a daily drop of 4.3%.

The price of meat also fell by 0.4% to EGP 445.5 per kilogram, while the price of tilapia fish retreated by 3.9% to EGP 87.1 per kilogram.

A liter of packaged milk recorded EGP 45.5, with a daily fall of 0.2%.

On the other hand, the price of a carton of white eggs increased by 1.4% to EGP 98.6.