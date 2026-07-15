Emirates has introduced a flexible Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) payment option for customers in India, allowing travellers to book flights to nearly 140 destinations and pay in affordable monthly instalments.

Available through emirates.com, the new service enables passengers to split ticket payments over periods ranging from three to 36 months instead of paying the full fare upfront.

Customers can access the facility using eligible credit cards issued by participating banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HSBC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and several others.

The initiative aims to make international travel more accessible and convenient for Indian passengers.

“We are delighted to offer flexible payment solutions to our valued customers in India and enabling worldwide travel for more customers to enjoy by providing convenient payment options,” said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President for India and Nepal. “Flexible payment solutions will allow our customers in India to book the payment plan that suits their needs and choose from a host of participating bank partners. This solution is a game-changer for our customers in India as it will allow them to book long-awaited holidays or upgrade their experiences while spreading the payment in easy monthly instalments that suit their budget.”

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