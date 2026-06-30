ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announces that UAE nationals will be permitted to travel to the sisterly Lebanese Republic effective Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Ministry emphasises that registration in the Twajudi service is mandatory prior to travel.

UAE nationals will not be permitted to depart through the country’s ports of exit until registration is complete. Failure to register may result in the suspension of travel procedures and legal accountability.

UAE nationals must provide all required Twajudi information, including their place of residence in Lebanon and emergency contact details, notify the Ministry through the service upon returning to the UAE, and update their information if any changes occur.

In emergencies, UAE nationals should contact the Ministry via the emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad at +971 80024 to ensure a prompt response and timely assistance.