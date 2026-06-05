The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) have announced additional precautionary measures for arrivals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of South Sudan.

The measures are part of the UAE’s proactive and preventive efforts to strengthen national preparedness and respond to developments related to the Ebola virus.

The two authorities stated that the issuance of all new visas for nationals of the three countries, including visit visas, will be suspended as of 13:00 on Saturday, 6th June 2026. The decision is subject to extension, while cargo flights between the UAE and the three countries will continue as normal.

The authorities also announced that travelers arriving from the listed countries will be denied entry to the UAE. This includes travelers entering the UAE via transit through one or more other countries, unless they have spent more than 21 days outside the listed countries before arriving in the UAE. Transit flight operations will not be affected by these measures.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security reaffirmed that they will continue to monitor developments related to the Ebola virus in coordination with local and international partners. They will also assess its impact on any other countries and take the necessary measures in line with risk assessments and approved health standards.