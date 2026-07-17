Abu Dhabi residents are proving to be the emirate’s best ambassadors, with new research showing they are the UAE’s most knowledgeable guides to hidden gems.

Commissioned by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the study found that 50% of residents can instantly name a secret spot, the highest proportion among all emirates.

The research also revealed that 73% of UAE residents recommend hidden gems to family and friends, highlighting the importance of word-of-mouth in discovering unique experiences across the emirate.

Food emerged as the defining feature of Abu Dhabi’s hidden gems, with 31% of unprompted mentions referring to local cafés and restaurants.

The Art House Café topped the rankings, with nearly 78% of visitors describing it as a hidden gem.

However, residents value more than just dining.

A peaceful atmosphere was the leading reason for considering a place a hidden gem (22%), followed by the quality of the experience and food (19%) and cultural or heritage significance (12%).

Reflecting this preference for authenticity, 64% of respondents said they prefer to enjoy hidden gems privately rather than sharing them on social media.

Al Ain Region emerges as a treasure chest of hidden gem locations within the emirate.

Hili Archaeological Park ranked second overall, with 58.1% of visitors identifying it as a hidden gem, followed by camping at Jebel Hafit (53%).

Other list of locations which UAE residents consider hidden gems:

Art House Café – 77.8%

Hili Archaeological Park (Al Ain Region) – 58.1%

Camping in Jabel Hafit (Al Ain Region) – 52.8%

Emirates National Auto Museum (Al Dhafra Region) – 52.4%

House of Artisans – 43.1%

Eastern Mangroves Promenade – 39%

Cultural Foundation – 38.8%

Manarat Al Saadiyat – 34.5%

Abu Dhabi Dates Market – 30.9%

Nowhere Café – 30.5% -TradeArabia News Service

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