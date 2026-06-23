The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has launched a week-long promotional roadshow across China aimed at strengthening tourism ties and expanding strategic partnerships in one of the world’s largest outbound travel markets.

Running from June 21 to 27, the roadshow will visit Changsha, Wuhan and Guangzhou, bringing together tourism officials, industry leaders and business stakeholders to explore new opportunities for cooperation between Ajman and Chinese tourism organisations.

The initiative forms part of Ajman’s broader strategy to enhance its international profile as a leading tourism and cultural destination while supporting sustainable economic development through tourism and cultural exchange.

During the tour, the department will hold meetings with major travel companies and tourism institutions to discuss joint marketing initiatives, tourism promotion campaigns and potential cooperation agreements.

Officials said the roadshow is designed to attract new visitor segments, increase tourism flows from China and create investment opportunities within Ajman’s growing tourism sector.

The programme also aims to showcase the emirate’s tourism attractions, cultural heritage and hospitality offerings to key decision-makers in the Chinese market.

The initiative highlights the strengthening relationship between the UAE and China, with tourism and culture playing an increasingly important role in fostering economic cooperation and people-to-people connections. Ajman officials view the roadshow as a key step toward building a sustainable international partnership network that supports long-term tourism growth and diversification.

Mahmood Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, affirmed that the promotional roadshow represents an important strategic step in fortifying the Emirate’s standing in priority international markets.

He noted that the Chinese market is a key partner in the Department’s plans to develop Ajman’s tourism sector, given its size, promising opportunities and sustained growth.

Alhashmi said: “Through this roadshow, we seek to establish long-term strategic partnerships with stakeholders across China’s tourism sector and to develop joint tourism products and experiences that showcase Ajman’s distinctive tourism and cultural offerings. These efforts will further enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness as an integrated tourism and cultural destination on the global tourism map.”

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