Al-Baha Region in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a rise in visitor numbers during the summer season, attracted by its mild climate, mountainous scenery, and diverse tourism, natural, and heritage attractions.

The region's municipalities have enhanced public facilities and recreational spaces to accommodate growing demand, with 143 parks and public gardens serving as key destinations for residents and tourists across Al-Baha and its governorates.

More than 45 sports and recreational walkways have also been developed, providing opportunities for outdoor activities amid the region's scenic landscapes.

Green spaces exceeding three million square meters contribute to the area's appeal and improve the quality of public amenities.

Heritage villages remain among Al-Baha's most popular attractions, showcasing the region's architectural and cultural heritage while offering picturesque views and unique visitor experiences.

Supported by ongoing investments in tourism infrastructure and services, Al-Baha continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Saudi Arabia's leading summer destinations.

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