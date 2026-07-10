RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has identified the first six countries eligible for its newly launched Visa Package, a new initiative that allows travelers to obtain a Saudi tourist visa electronically as part of a bundled travel booking.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Visa Package is currently available to visitors from Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The service combines flights, licensed hotel accommodation, and an electronic tourist visa into a single booking process, allowing eligible travelers to complete their travel arrangements through an approved travel package rather than applying for a tourist visa separately.

Jeddah Yacht Club.

The Visa Package visa is issued electronically within a maximum of 48 hours after the travel package purchase is completed, eliminating the need to visit a Saudi embassy or submit a standalone visa application.

To obtain the package, travelers must select an approved package through an authorized travel agency, complete payment digitally, and receive their visa, travel insurance, and travel documents by email.

The Ministry has accredited two travel agencies so far to offer the service: Reserval and Almosafer.

Street of Art in Abha.

According to the ministry, the visa is a single-entry tourist visa valid for three months, allowing a minimum stay of two days and a maximum stay of 88 days in the Kingdom. Once issued, the visa cannot be canceled separately, and canceling the travel package automatically revokes the associated visa.

The package must include a confirmed round-trip flight, accommodation at a Ministry of Tourism-licensed hotel rated at least four stars, and the electronic visa application.

The minimum package price is set at SR4,000 per adult for the first two days, with an additional SR1,000 for each consecutive day.

Beyond flights and accommodation, travelers may also include optional services and experiences such as event tickets and leisure activities.

While the packages do not include services in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, such as Umrah arrangements, visa holders are permitted to travel anywhere within Saudi Arabia after arrival, including both holy cities.

If airlines or accommodation providers cancel services because of unforeseen circumstances, refunds and booking modifications will be handled in accordance with the policies of the authorized travel service provider.

The Ministry of Tourism said additional nationalities will be added to the Visa Package program in future phases.

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