Emaar Hospitality Group is set to introduce Vida Aljada later this year, bringing a new lifestyle hospitality concept to Sharjah’s Aljada development.

The property will become one of only two five-star Vida hotels in the UAE, marking a significant expansion of the brand’s premium lifestyle offering.

Located in Aljada’s creative district, Vida Aljada is designed as a destination centred around social connection, creativity, and contemporary living.

The hotel will integrate with the wider community, offering guests and residents spaces to connect, create, and experience the evolving cultural landscape of the development.

The property will provide convenient access to key locations, including University City, Sharjah Airport Free Zone, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah Corniche.

Its positioning aims to combine urban connectivity with a distinct destination atmosphere.

Vida Aljada will feature a range of rooms, suites, and extended-stay residences catering to both short-term visitors and longer stays.

The design will focus on flexibility, with spaces created to support both social interaction and moments of relaxation.

Dining and leisure facilities will form a central part of the guest experience, featuring all-day dining concepts, café-style spaces, and outdoor gathering areas.

Wellness facilities will also reflect the brand’s balanced approach, supporting both active lifestyles and relaxation.

The upcoming hotel is expected to strengthen Aljada’s reputation as a destination where hospitality, culture, and community converge.

Guided by Vida’s values of simplicity, warmth, and creativity, the property represents Emaar Hospitality Group’s continued focus on developing vibrant destinations built around meaningful experiences.

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