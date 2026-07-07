EGYPTAIR has become the first airline in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to deploy the latest IATA NDC 24.4 standard in production, in partnership with TPConnects Technologies.

The rollout strengthens the airline’s digital retailing capabilities through TPConnects’ Astra platform, enabling enhanced services for travel sellers.

The advanced standard delivers improved order management, more accurate pricing and servicing, better penalty visibility, and streamlined accounting processes.

The deployment supports EGYPTAIR’s transition toward modern airline retailing while improving efficiency for travel partners and customers.

The achievement builds on EGYPTAIR’s earlier adoption of TPConnects’ Astra NDC solution, which provides travel agents, online travel agencies, and travel management companies access to the airline’s products and services.

Both companies said the milestone reflects their commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and next-generation airline distribution.

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