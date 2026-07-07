Axens has strengthened its collaboration with Egyptian Refining Company (ERC) through a long-term agreement focused on improving refinery performance, digital transformation, product supply, and asset value.

Under the partnership, Axens will provide its integrated portfolio of technologies, equipment, catalysts, and services to support ERC’s operational, economic, and sustainability goals.

The company will offer expertise across the refining lifecycle, from project studies and engineering to start-up support, optimisation, and long-term technical services.

ERC operates one of Egypt’s leading refining complexes in Greater Cairo, producing cleaner transportation fuels while supporting national energy security and reducing dependence on imported refined products.

The expanded partnership aims to enhance operational reliability, efficiency, and environmental performance by combining Axens’ technology solutions with ERC’s refining capabilities.

Both companies said the agreement reflects their shared commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and maximising refinery value.

Quentin Debuisschert, CEO and Chaiman of Axens, said:” This long-term agreement marks an important milestone in the relationship between Axens and ERC. It reflects our ability to support customers beyond technology licensing by delivering a fully integrated offering that combines all process and catalyst technologies a modern refinery needs, services, digital solutions, operational expertise and training. We are committed to supporting ERC’s ambitions in operational excellence, digital transformation, and sustainability while helping maximise the long-term value and competitiveness of its assets. We are proud and motivated to continue supporting ERC in ensuring the economic and operational success of its refinery."

Dr Mohamed SAAD, President at ERC, commented: “ERC values its strong partnership with Axens and the confidence this agreement brings for the future. This collaboration will help us continue enhancing refinery performance, maximising operational efficiency, and delivering high-quality products to support Egypt’s energy needs.”

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